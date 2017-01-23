After the comedy thriller, Bicycle Thieves, which was released in 2013, actor Asif Ali and director Jis Joy are joining forces for an upcoming Malayalam movie. Said to be a romantic comedy entertainer, the movie has been titled Sunday Holiday. It went on floors on Saturday, January 21, in Kochi.

The rom-com is said to be a narration of an incident that happens on Sunday and another that takes place on the other days. It stars Aparna Balamurali of Maheshinte Prathikaram fame as the female lead. The duo shares screen-space in the upcoming movie, Thrissivaperoor Kliptham, as well.

"Kiran and Urasu approached me with the story of Sunday Holiday long ago. I completed scripting it in two years, and I can assure you that the movie will be different. The romance also has a variety canvas as compared to what we have seen so far in South Indian movies. Rather than just making the audience laugh, it will also motivate them. Deepak Dev has composed the music for four songs and also the background score of the movie [translated from Malayalam]," filmmaker Jis says in a video posted on the YouTube channel of an industry-related website.

Sunday Holiday also stars Sreenivasan, KPAC Lalitha, Lal Jose, Asha Sharath, Sudheer Karamana, Siddique and Dharmajan Bolgatty in significant roles.

Meanwhile, Asif, who was last seen in the Malayalam film, Kavi Uddheshichathu..?, has handful of projects lined up for 2017. The actor has signed up Shanil Mohammed's Avarude Raavukal, Ratheish Kumar's Thrissivaperoor Kliptham, Jean Paul Lal's Honey Bee 2 (a sequel of Honeybee), and Rohith VS's Adventures of Omanakuttan. He will also be seen in a significant cameo appearance in Mahesh Narayanan's much-awaited Take Off. The young star will also be bankrolling the upcoming film, the Prithviraj Sukumaran-starrer Beautiful Game, which will be based on football.