Asiavision Movie Awards 2017 that honours the best performers and technicians of Hindi, Malayalam and Tamil language movies was held at Sharjah Cricket Stadium in the UAE on November 24.

The star-studded event saw the presence of many biggies of the Indian entertainment industry, including Deepika Padukone, Aditi Rao Hydari, Vijay Sethupathi, Aishwarya Rajesh, Dulquer Salmaan, Tovino Thomas, Shanthi Krishna and Suraj Venjarumoodu among many others.

While Deepika was honoured with the Global Icon of India award, Sanjay Dutt was selected as the Most Popular Actor for his performance in the movie Bhoomi.

Considering the Malayalam movies released in 2017, young star Dulquer Salmaan and versatile actress Manju Warrier bagged the best actor awards this year.

1 / 2



Actress-turned-singer Mamta Mohandas, who is also a cancer survivor, was awarded as the Pride of South India.

Yesteryear actress Shanthi Krishna, who made her comeback to acting with Nivin Pauly's family entertainer Njandukalude Naatil Oridavela received the award for Outstanding Performer along with Suraj for his performance in Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum. Meanwhile, Tovino Thomas won Man of the Year award for the hit films Godha and Oru Mexican Aparatha.

Other winners of Asiavision movie awards include Sarath Kumar for Angamaly Diaries and Velipadinte Pusthakam and Anu Sithara (Ramate Edanthottam), among many others.

Meanwhile, veteran screenwriter MT Vasudevan Nair was honoured with Gurushreshta Puraskaram at the starry event. "I simply cannot put down in words the honour to be even seated next to MT sir, let alone being up on stage while he was being felicitated [sic]," Dulquer posted on Facebook.

1 / 3





Check full winners' list of Asiavision Movie Awards 2017 here:

HINDI

Best Music Director Mithoon (Shab) Best Debut Director Ashish Bisht (Shab) Global Icon of India Deepika Padukone Most Popular Actor Sanjay Dutt (Bhoomi) New Sensation in Singing Sanah Moidootty (Afeemi song from Meri Pyari Bindu)

TAMIL

Hero of the Decade Vijay Sethupathi Best Actress Aditi Rao Hydari (Kaatru Veliyidai) Outstanding Performer (National) Aishwarya Rajesh (Sakhavu, Jomonte Suviseshangal)

MALAYALAM

Best Film Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum Best Director Mahesh Narayanan (Take Off) Best Actor Dulquer Salmaan (Solo/Parava/CIA/Jomonte Suviseshangal) Best Actress Manju Warrier (Udaharanam Sujatha) Outstanding performer of the year (male) Suraj Venjarumoodu (Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum) Outstanding performer of the year (female) Shanthi Krishna (Njandukalude Naatil Oridavela) Outstanding performer of the year Kunal Kapoor (Veeram) Best Debut Actor Antony Varghese (Angamaly Diaries) Excellence in Malayalam Cinema Asha Sarath (Viswasapoorvam Mansoor) Man of the Year (Malayalam) Tovino Thomas (Godha/Oru Mexican Aparatha) Best Music Director Gopi Sunder (The Great Father/Take Off) Popular Music Director/Best Background Score Shaan Rahman (Velipadinte Pusthakam/Godha) New Sensation in Acting (male) Sarath Kumar (Angamaly Diaries/Velipadinte Pusthakam) New Sensation in Acting (female) Anu Sithara (Ramante Edenthottam) Gurushreshta Puraskaram MT Vasudevan Nair Best Singer (male) Karthik (Ee Kaattu Vannu from Adam Joan) Best Singer (female) Sithara (Ethu Mazhaylum from Udaharanam Sujatha) Popular Singer of the Year Vineeth Sreenivasan (Jimmikki Kammal from Velipadinte Pusthakam) Best Lyricist Harinarayanan (Ee Kaattu from Adam Joan and Lailakame from Ezra) New Sensation in Singing (male) Vaishnav Girish New Sensation in Singing (female) Ann Amie (Kilivaathilil from Pullikkaran Staraa) Excellence in Singing Abhaya Hiranmayi (Koyikkode song from Goodalochana) Best Debut Director Soubin Shahir (Parava) Best Actor in Comedy Role Dharmajan Bolgatty (Sunday Holiday/Chunkzz) Best Artistic Movies Parava and Kaattu Socially Committed movie Take Off Pride of South India Mamta Mohandas

1 / 7













-