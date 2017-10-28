Asia Artist Awards (AAA) 2017 will be held at Jamsil Indoor Stadium in Seoul on November 15. Super Junior member Leeteuk will be hosting the show this year and a total of 40 Korean celebrities will be attending the star-studded event.

Popular K-Pop bands, such as Wanna One, SEVENTEEN, SNUPER and DIA, have confirmed their attendance for the annual event. Actors, including the Hwarang star Park Seo Joon and Lucky Romance actor Ryu Jun Yeol, will also be a part of the event.

Check out the complete celebrity lineup for AAA 2017 below:

ASTRO, PRISTIN, NU'EST W, Apink, MONSTA X, VIXX, JBJ, Bolbbalgan4, MOMOLAND, MAMAMOO, KARD, Crush, Kim Tae Ri, Ailee, Choi Tae Joon, Hwang Chi Yeol, Kang Tae Oh, Shin Hyun Soo, DIA's Jung Chaeyeon, Min Hyo Rin, Gong Seung Yeon, Seo Kang Joon, Park Hae Jin, Park Min Young, And Junho.

The winners of AAA 2017 will be selected through online voting and fans from Asia, Europe, North America and South America can vote for their favourite Korean celebrities. The first round of voting has been completed and 50 artists have been listed for the next round.

Here is the pre-voting result of AAA 2017: