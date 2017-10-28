Asia Artist Awards 2017
Asia Artist Awards

Asia Artist Awards (AAA) 2017 will be held at Jamsil Indoor Stadium in Seoul on November 15. Super Junior member Leeteuk will be hosting the show this year and a total of 40 Korean celebrities will be attending the star-studded event.

Popular K-Pop bands, such as Wanna One, SEVENTEEN, SNUPER and DIA, have confirmed their attendance for the annual event. Actors, including the Hwarang star Park Seo Joon and Lucky Romance actor Ryu Jun Yeol, will also be a part of the event.

Check out the complete celebrity lineup for AAA 2017 below:

ASTRO, PRISTIN, NU'EST W, Apink, MONSTA X, VIXX, JBJ, Bolbbalgan4, MOMOLAND, MAMAMOO, KARD, Crush, Kim Tae Ri, Ailee, Choi Tae Joon, Hwang Chi Yeol, Kang Tae Oh, Shin Hyun Soo, DIA's Jung Chaeyeon, Min Hyo Rin, Gong Seung Yeon, Seo Kang Joon, Park Hae Jin, Park Min Young, And Junho.

Also read Asia Artist Awards 2016 winners

The winners of AAA 2017 will be selected through online voting and fans from Asia, Europe, North America and South America can vote for their favourite Korean celebrities. The first round of voting has been completed and 50 artists have been listed for the next round.

Here is the pre-voting result of AAA 2017:

RANK NAME HITS RATE
1 EXO 2,658,747 35.8%
2 BTS 2,656,111 35.7%
3 GOT7 303,310 4.1% 
4 NU'EST W 298,664 4.0% 
5 SEVENTEEN 193,618 2.6% 
6 Wanna One 143,507 1.9% 
7 TWICE 104,979 1.4% 
8 BLACKPINK 87,095 1.2% 
9 Red Velvet 86,364 1.2% 
10 MONSTA X 84,663 1.1% 
11 Super Junior  84,034 1.1% 
12 Girl's Generation  72,799 1.0% 
13 BTOB  58,758 0.8% 
14 Apink  41,235 0.6% 
15 JBJ  38,102 0.5% 
16 MAMAMOO  36,775 0.5% 
17 B.A.P  34,624 0.5% 
18 Hwang Chi Yeul  33,434 0.4% 
19 WINNER  32,007 0.4% 
20 BIGBANG  30,319 0.4% 
21 VIXX  29,034 0.4% 
22 GFRIEND  24,709 0.3% 
23 Infinite  23,837 0.3% 
24 Jeong Se Woon  21,556 0.3% 
25 NCT 127  21,372 0.3% 
26 ASTRO  20,324 0.3% 
27 Sechs Kies  18,156 0.2% 
28 EXID  16,366 0.2% 
29 PRISTIN  13,953 0.2% 
30 B1A4  13,730 0.2% 
31 2PM  13,413 0.2% 
32 SHINee  11,533 0.2% 
33 T-ARA  10,905 0.1% 
34 gugudan  10,186 0.1% 
35 CNBLUE  9,922 0.1% 
36 BOYFRIEND  7,934  0.1%
37 SF9  7,342 0.1%
38 IU  6,518 0.1%
39 FTISLAND  5,315 0.1%
40 PENTAGON  5,291 0.1%
41 WJSN  5,091 0.1%
42 JUNGJOONYOUNG  4,730 0.1%
43 JYJ  4,476 0.1%
44 JYJ  4,329 0.1%
45 Block B  4,036 0.1%
46 AOA  3,686 0.0%
47 KNK  3,681 0.0%
48 Jessica  3,535 0.0%
49 Ailee  3,112 0.0%
50  SHINHWA 2,916 0.0%