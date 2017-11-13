Prime Minister Narendra Modi met US President Donald Trump on Monday afternoon on the sidelines of the the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit in Manila in the Philippines.

The leaders held bilateral talks with terrorism and trade being at the top of their agenda of discussion.

Modi, at a press conference with Trump, said the relations between India and the United States are growing.

"Relations between India and US are growing. Our relations go beyond, we are working for future interests of Asia and humanity," Modi said.

#WATCH: Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets US President Donald Trump in Manila, holds bilateral talks #Philippines pic.twitter.com/aW6dlkgfwe — ANI (@ANI) November 13, 2017

Modi reached Manila on Sunday to attend the 15th ASEAN-India summit and the 12th East Asia summit on November 14. He was accompanied by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar and a few other top diplomatic and security officials.

ASEAN Summit: PM Narendra Modi holds bilateral talks with US President Donald Trump in Manila, Philippines pic.twitter.com/BSGjLhpLI1 — ANI (@ANI) November 13, 2017

The bilateral meeting comes just three days after the US President commended India and Modi for the country's "astounding growth". He made the statement on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Vietnam on Friday.

"Since India opened its economy, it has achieved astounding growth and is a new world of opportunity for its expanding middle class," Trump had said.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been working to bring that vast country and all of its people together as one, and he's working at it very, very successfully, indeed," he added.