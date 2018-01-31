Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has already given his take on the signing of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. Disclaimer: The signing from Borussia Dortmund still didn't officially take place when we started writing this.

Call it a massive goof-up in the part of the Arsenal media team or whatever but we can not stress the fact enough that Wenger showed no real excitement over the signing of Aubameyang. The embarrassing 1-3 defeat against Swansea City on Tuesday was too hard to digest.

Least we say about the Arsenal fans!

Umm... #Arsenal have posted the wrong video on their website and accidentally confirmed the #Aubameyang signing... #AFC pic.twitter.com/WqUiB6jwZL — Tom Clarke (@TomCIarke) January 31, 2018

"Yes, it's good news," Wenger said with a straight face in a video accidentally leaked on the Arsenal website. "We need people who can give us more offensive power. We aren't efficient enough going forward. I'm convinced he will bring us that.

"He has a big challenge in front of him, he wants to win the Premier League. I believe he's welcome. I believe that's absolutely good news for us."

Aubameyang is expected to be unveiled as an Arsenal player just hours before the transfer deadline later this Wednesday.

Arsenal fans on social media, meanwhile, have been fuming after the nightmarish result for the Gunners at the Liberty Stadium against Swansea.

Defender Nacho Monreal remained the solitary goalscorer for the away team.

Swansea vs Arsenal ? ? ? pic.twitter.com/mFjF5mKRfx — ʙɪʟʟʏ ᴄᴀssᴏ (@BillyCasso) January 31, 2018

Did anyone make the mistake of betting on Arsenal to win today? This fan was mad that he didnt do the opposite!!

On radio phone in, after Swansea loss, Arsenal fan said, ‘if Wenger coached a fish it would drown.’

This amused me. — Peter McSorley (@briefintrusion) January 30, 2018

