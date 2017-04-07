Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger believes striker Alexis Sanchez wants to stay at the club as he once again refused to be drawn on his own future. The Chileans contract expires at the end of next season and it has been reported that the 28-year-old will only stay at the Emirates Stadium beyond that if the club matches his ambition.
Arsene Wenger: Sanchez wants to stay at Arsenal
- April 7, 2017 16:52 IST
