Arsene Wenger reveals he tried to sign NGolo Kante before he joined Chelsea

  • February 3, 2017 17:57 IST
    By Hayters
Arsene Wenger reveals he tried to sign NGolo Kante before he joined Chelsea Close
Arsenal manger Arsene Wenger admitted to trying to sign NGolo Kante before he signed for Chelsea for £30 million. The Frenchman came into the spotlight following his impressive performances for Leicester City during their title winning 2015/16 campaign, with Arsenal, Chelsea, and Manchester United vying for his services.
loading image
IBT TV
Slaven Bilic 'under pressure' following humiliating 5-1 defeat to Arsenal
Most popular