Under-pressure Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger called the fans fantastic and absolutely sensational during the 2-2 draw with Manchester City on 2 April, despite more calls for him to leave the club. Wenger claimed that his side started with high levels of anxiety, which lead to Leroy Sanes opener, but went on to say it was the fans that motivated his side to come from behind twice to end up drawing the game.
Arsene Wenger hails Arsenal fans support despite protests
Under-pressure Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger called the fans fantastic and absolutely sensational during the 2-2 draw with Manchester City on 2 April, despite more calls for him to leave the club. Wenger claimed that his side started with high levels of anxiety, which lead to Leroy Sanes opener, but went on to say it was the fans that motivated his side to come from behind twice to end up drawing the game.
- April 3, 2017 17:39 IST
-