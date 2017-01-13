American president-elect Donald Trump has been attacking certain media outlets, who according to him, have consistently reported against him to leverage Democratic candidate, Hillary Clinton.

His tirades against American broadcasting giant Cable News Network (CNN) is a case in point. Trump slammed the TV channel in the harshest way possible on more than one occasions.

"Fake News" is the oft-used phrase by Trump in recent times to describe CNN and Buzz Feed.

Trump bashed CNN who reported that the president-elect was apparently briefed by the US intelligence officials that Russia has compromising informations on him.

"CNN is in a total meltdown with their FAKE NEWS because their ratings are tanking since election and their credibility will soon be gone!" Trump has said. "Totally made up facts by sleazebag political operatives, both Democrats and Republicans - FAKE NEWS! Russia says nothing exists. Probably... [sic]"

Some of Trump's recent tweets directed at media outlets

FAKE NEWS - A TOTAL POLITICAL WITCH HUNT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 11, 2017

I win an election easily, a great "movement" is verified, and crooked opponents try to belittle our victory with FAKE NEWS. A sorry state! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 11, 2017

We had a great News Conference at Trump Tower today. A couple of FAKE NEWS organizations were there but the people truly get what's going on — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 12, 2017

.@CNN is in a total meltdown with their FAKE NEWS because their ratings are tanking since election and their credibility will soon be gone! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 12, 2017

How Arsene Wenger did a Trump

"Fake news"! That phrase, nothing more. In a Premier League press conference on Friday, ahead of Arsenal's match against Swansea City, Wenger was asked about the club possibly targeting Torino striker Andrea Belotti.

It has been rumoured that Arsenal has offered €65million (£55million) for the 23-year-old Italy striker, who has scored 13 times already from 17 Serie A games this season.

When asked by a reporter during the press conference, this was Wenger's classy reply: "That is what you call today 'fake news'.

Wenger also reiterated that he didn't need any more strikers to bolster his attack line which already boasts of the likes of Olivier Giroud, Theo Walcott, Alexis Sanchez and Danny Welbeck.