Under-fire Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has admitted that he understands fan disappointment with the team’s current form. The north London club lost 3-0 away to Crystal Palace on 10 April, putting a serious dent in their hopes for a top-four finish and Champions League football next season.
Arsene Wenger admits that fan disappointment with Arsenal form is ‘understandable’
Under-fire Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has admitted that he understands fan disappointment with the team’s current form. The north London club lost 3-0 away to Crystal Palace on 10 April, putting a serious dent in their hopes for a top-four finish and Champions League football next season.
- April 11, 2017 13:02 IST
-