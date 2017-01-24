Recent reports coming out of Portugal suggest that Arsenal are looking for a new central midfielder and that they are targeting a move for Porto midfielder Danilo Pereira.

It has been reported that Arsene Wenger recently sent scouts to watch the 25-year-old, as Porto took on Rio Ave. He is said to have impressed the Arsenal scouts, as he scored in a thrilling match and Porto came from 2-1 down to go on and win the match 3-2.

Pereira has seen his stock sky rocket ever since he joined Porto in 2015 and he was also selected to represent the Portugal team at the Euro 2016, where he made five appearances, which made him more of a wanted man in football.

It's not clear whether Arsenal will sign the highly rated midfielder in the ongoing January transfer or wait till the summer, but his addition will certainly be a boost for Arsenal as he is one of the most established midfielders in the Primeira Liga, an area where Arsenal are a bit short at the moment.

With Santi Cazorla once again out injured and set to miss most of this season and Aaron Ramsey's recurring injury problems, Arsenal often tend to fall short in the midfield, To add to that, Granit Xhaka's disciplinary issues is an area of major concern for Wenger after he picked up another red card over the weekend.

Mohamed Elneny could also be absent for Arsenal for a while depending on how far Egypt go in the Africa Cup of Nations and if Arsenal were to sign him this month it would cast a major doubt about the long term future of Jack Wilshere.

Danilo Pereira is contracted with Porto until 2020 and that's why he has such a high release clause of £34.5 million. But given Arsenal's recent transfer spending spree on players that should not be a major concern for Arsene Wenger.