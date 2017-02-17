Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger: No matter what happens I will manage next season

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has said he will definitely manage next season, even if that is not at Arsenal. Speaking on 17 February, Wengers press conference came after a heavy 5-1 loss in the Champions League to Bayern Munich, as well as multiple ex-players saying his time as manager was coming to an end. The Frenchmans contract expires at the end of this season and he said he would decide on a new deal in March or April.