Arsenal look set for a busy summer with a lot of players expected to be bought and sold as they look to rebuild their squad after another disappointing season. Mesut Ozil is one of those players who looks destined to leave Arsenal in the summer with the Germany international not yet committing to a new contract.

Ozil has been really inconsistent for Arsenal this season and reports say that Arsene Wenger is growing increasingly frustrated with him. Arsenal offered Ozil a new deal worth £280,000 a week but with him constantly delaying talks, Wenger is ready to listen to offers for Arsenal's record signing.

Arsenal will be looking for a top player to take over his position as Arsenal's playmaker and have identified Barcelona's Arda Turan as a possible replacement.

Turan has not been able to replicate the form he showed at Atletico Madrid and has had to settle for a role on the bench since his big-money move to Barcelona. He was almost unstoppable during his Atletico Madrid days but has fallen down the pecking order at Barcelona and could be looking for a new challenge.

Despite not being given a lot of chances, Turan has shown glimpses of what he is capable of this season whenever he was given a chance. The Turkey international has made a total of 29 appearances for the Catalan giants this season scoring 11 goals and assisting seven.

Barcelona are also expected to rebuild their squad in the summer once current manager Luis Enrique steps down and Turan is expected to be one of the players who could be sold. The Turkey international has three years remaining on his current Barcelona contract and reports say that Arsenal have made him one of their top transfer targets.

Turan is already 30 years old and will want to play as much football as possible at this stage and signing for Arsenal would not be the worst possible option for him at this point in his career. Reports say that Arsenal are ready to pay around £25 million for him and given his vision and technical ability, he could be the perfect replacement for Ozil.