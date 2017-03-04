Arnold Schwarzenegger blames The Apprentice ratings on Trump

  March 4, 2017
    By Reuters
On Friday Schwarzenegger told NBC he would leave The Apprentice. He says viewers refuse to watch the show when they find out that Trump is still receiving money from it. This follows a Twitter spat last month where Trump said ratings went down because of Schwarzenegger.
