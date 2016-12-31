Armed police on London Underground for first time on New Years Eve amid terrorist attack fears

  • December 31, 2016 16:44 IST
    By ITN
Armed police on London Underground for first time on New Years Eve amid terrorist attack fears Close
Embed
Armed police on London Underground for first time on New Years Eve amid terrorist attack fears
loading image
IBT TV
U.S. marks 75th anniversary of Pearl Harbour
Most popular