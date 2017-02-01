Argentines set world record for most people floating at one time

Nearly 2,000 people floated in a line in a salty lake in Argentina on 29 January, setting a new Guinness world record for the most people floating while holding hands. Exactly 1,941 people floated simultaneously for 30 seconds in Lake Epecuen. The record attempt was officially certified by the Guinness Book of Records, and has taken the title from 634 people floating in the Sun Moon Lake in Taiwan in 2014.