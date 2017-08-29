After offering a sneak peek of Mohanlal's character Michael Idikkula in the upcoming Malayalam movie Velipadinte Pusthakam, the makers dropped the second official teaser on Tuesday.

The 56-second teaser video, set in the backdrop of a college campus, introduces Michael Idikkula aka Dracula, a newly appointed vice-principal of the institution.

Anna Rajan, Salim Kumar, Alencier Ley, Shivaji Guruvayoor, Sarathkumar and Arun Kurian are also seen in the teaser.

Looks like Mohanlal fans, who have been eagerly waiting for the release of the film that marks the maiden association of the superstar with filmmaker Lal Jose, are impressed with the teaser. While many netizens have been posting good words, a few seem to be not very happy with the teaser.

Nevertheless, the teaser of Velipadinte Pusthakam, shared via the cross posting feature on Facebook, has gone viral on social media. In less than one hour, it has been viewed over one lakh times.

Meanwhile, with the makers of Prithviraj Sukumaran's Adam Joan postponing the release date of the revenge thriller, the Mohanlal-starrer will be a solo release at the Kerala box office on August 31 as the first Onam/Bakrid release of the year.

Watch the second official teaser of Velipadinte Pusthakam here: