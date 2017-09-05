'That time of the month' can be really messy as women undergo several bodily changes during menstruation. From cramps to PMS syndrome, it seems to be a hell of a time. However, women often tend to forget that all these symptoms are related to their general health and for an easy-breezy period having a good health is of utmost importance.

Here are some common period mistakes you should definitely avoid to have a proper menstrual cycle:

Not changing pads or tampons frequently

Using pads or tampons for longer hours can really be harmful to your health. Change your pads or tampons every three to four hours. This way, you can avoid bad odour as well as any infection that can harm your health.

Skipping meals

Skipping meals is a common period mistake. However, one may not know that it's one of the reasons that lead to abdominal muscles pain and also make you feel weaker. As you lose iron-rich blood during menstruation, it is very important to have an iron-rich diet.

Using scented products

To mask the bad odour, women tend to use more of scented products. However, Clair Paik, MD, associate professor and director of gynecology at UC Davis in California says: "When it comes to vaginal cleansing, leave it alone." The best way to cleanse the internal parts is with water only. It is highly recommended to avoid fragrant soaps, shower gels or wipes.

Skip gym or exercise

Gym or exercise is the last thing on your mind when you are on your periods. All you want to do is curl up in your bed but researchers say it can boost the mood slightly. In Iran, researchers split 40 young women into two groups who weren't regular exercisers.

One group exercised for 60 minutes three times in a week for a period of eight weeks while the other group remained lazy. The report after six week suggested that there was nearly 30 percent drop in symptoms associated with PMS.

Self-medication should be avoided

Women suffering from painful cramps often head to the pharmacy for over-the-counter medicines rather than taking help from experts. This should be strictly avoided as it will even help in diagnosing any underlying problems if you have.

Not drinking enough water

It is important to keep your body hydrated during periods. During period hormonal fluctuations takes place and estrogen and progesterone levels recede and flow throughout the menstrual cycle. It slows down digestion in your body leading to bloating, gas, and constipation.

To avoid it all, drink a lot of water a day. Dr Paik told Readers Digest, "Drinking lots of water means you'll urinate it all out. Eating lean proteins, snacking on almonds, fruits, beans, and green leafy vegetables like spinach can also help avoid bloating."