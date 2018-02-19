Social media was abuzz with the news that the South Korean entertainment industry's favorite couple Suzy Bae and Lee Min Ho are back together. However, the agencies of both the actors have refuted the reports.

The news started doing the rounds after Media Outlet News 1 reported that Suzy and Min Ho were going on dates secretly.

Refuting the rumors, the agencies said that there was no truth in the reports. "After checking with him, it is not true that he is back together with Suzy. It is also absolutely not true that they went on a date together," Min Ho's agency MYM Entertainment said in a statement.

The While You Were Sleeping actress' agency JYP Entertainment also responded to the reports and said: "We have checked with her and it is not true that they are dating again."

Min Ho and Suzy, who started dating in March 2015, called it quits in November last year. News od their breakup came as a shock to the fans who called them one of the most "envied Hallyu couples". The news emerged after Min Ho started his military service.

"It's true that they have broken up. They have decided to remain good friends in the industry," Suzy's agency said in a statement.

"It is true that they both broke up recently. The reasons and the exact time period is a personal matter so we cannot confirm that. Please understand," MYM Entertainment said.

The reason behind their breakup is still unknown, but reports suggested that Suzy was romantically involved with While You Were sleeping actor Lee Jong Suk. In fact, Suzy even admitted that she fell in love with her co-star while filming the show.

"Because Jong Suk oppa is so good looking, I could really immerse myself in the role. Jong Suk oppa might just be a chemistry fairy," she said when popular television host Shin Dong Yup asked her about it.

Meanwhile, disappointed fans took to social media to request Min Ho and Suzy to get back together. Check out their tweets below:

Okay..no more drama...I want to see Lee Min Ho and Bae Suzy get married after he finish the army, I also want to see Soo Hyun get married after he finish the army, so does Kim Hyung Jun after he finish the army...And then me..here..all alone..lmao — Viola K. Putri (@Soolla88) February 9, 2018

Why is everyone surprised LeeMinHo Oppa and Suzy unnie are dating again, they were together along time, you can’t just give up on love like that. They make a beautiful couple.#leeminho #suzy #knews — POET| ARTIST ✨ (@zaireluvsmoons) February 9, 2018

Suzy and Lee Min Ho!!! ?????

Get married the soonest so you won't separate anymore! @ActorLeeMinHo @JYPESuzy — Roj Razon 그래서 사랑 (@rojrazon) February 9, 2018