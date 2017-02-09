Hrithik Roshan and his former wife Sussanne Khan have been bonding big time of late, which has made gossip-mongers claiming that the ex-couple may consider to give their relationship another chance.

Hrithik and Sussanne have often been spotted together in the recent past for movie screenings, lunch, etc. Most recently, the former married couple hanged out with Akshay Kumar and his wife Twinkle Khanna.

These frequent meetings gave rise to rumours that Hrithik and Sussanne may come back together as one of the most popular celebrity pairs. Reports also said that Sussanne's friends have been teasing the lady about her former husband.

However, the Kaabil actor denied any such possibility and said that they are just friends. "Sussanne and I are friends. We still love and care for each other. That's about all. As for Sussanne and I being seen with Akshay and Twinkle, I must admit I have grown very fond of them," DNA quoted Hrithik as saying.

Hrithik and his ex-wife have two sons, and looks like the duo do not want their divorce to have any negative influence on the lives of the little ones. After the debacle of Mohenjo Daro, Hrithik came back on the track with the success of Kaabil.

Directed by Sanjay Gupta, Kaabil has crossed Rs 100-crore mark at the Indian box office and is still running in theatres. The film also features Yami Gautam. Hrithik played the character of a blind man who avenges his wife's death in the movie. His performance in the film has been critically acclaimed.