Archaeologists step up work on 14,000-year-old Mexican mammoth
Experts in Mexico have stepped up work on the remains of a 14,000-year-old mammoth that archaeologists say could shed new light on primitive humans. The mammoth was found cut up into pieces during piping work near the town of Tultepec, indicating the presence of ancient humans in Mexico. Experts have been working delicately on the fossilised bones, hoping to preserve the mammoth so it can be put on display.
