After Batman standalone movie's shooting schedule was reportedly postponed due to director's unavailability, Warner Bros. have now announced that Aquaman's release date has been pushed as well.

The Jason Momoa starrer's release date has been pushed by two months. The movie will now release during the holiday season, on December 21, 2018. The film was earlier scheduled to release on October 5, 2018. Now, the movie will clash with Sony's animated Spider-Man movie.

Avatar 2 was supposed to release during the holidays, but since the film's release got delayed, Aquaman makers pushed the release date to make best use of the holiday season.

Star War's Han Solo movie was also scheduled to release around the same time, but the release date got pushed to summer (May 2019).

Before the official announcement about the rescheduled release date made headlines, Aquaman director James Wan took to twitter to hint the change in date as he posted a tweet reading: Merry Christmas.

Merry Christmas — James Wan (@creepypuppet) March 16, 2017

Though the release date has been changed, the filming is presumably going to continue as per schedule. Only a few days ago, director James Wan shared pictures hinting at the possible locations that could be morphed into Atlantis. The actors and director also came together for a reading recently, as Wan shared the picture of the meet on Instagram.

‪After school detention with the new Breakfast Club. With @PrideofGypsies @patrickwilson73 and Amber. #tableread‬ #Aquaman A post shared by James Wan (@creepypuppet) on Jan 24, 2017 at 4:15pm PST

Aquaman will center on Aquaman as a reluctant ruler of the underwater kingdom of Atlantis who is caught between land dwellers that are always polluting the globe and his own people who are ready to invade the surface.

The Wan-directed Aquaman will star former Game of Thrones actor Momoa as the titular King of Atlantis, who will go against his villainous half-brother, Ocean Master (Patrick Wilson) and Black Manta (Yahya Abdul-Mateen). Amber Heard will play Mera.

Big Little Lies star Nicole Kidman will feature as Atlanna, Willem Dafoe as Nuidis Vulko and Temuera Morrison as Thomas Curry. Momoa will reprise the role in Justice League this year.