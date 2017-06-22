While it was earlier noted that Aquaman Jason Momoa was in London, reshooting his share of scenes for Justice League, the remaining cast of Aquaman are still in Australia, wrapping up the filming schedule.

Over the course of time, a series of pictures have surfaced online. First look at Amnesty Bay was leaked, the first picture of Amber Heard as Mera was revealed by James Wan and a few between the scenes pictures featuring Momoa and Heard surfaced online. Now, a video featuring King Nereus in action has hit online.

Also Read: Justice League spoilers: DCEU movie to reveal crucial connection between Wonder Woman and Aquaman?

The Aquaman crew leaves no opportunity to polish their skills for the DCEU movie. Time and again actors have been spotted practising for their roles in the action arena. This time, a video featuring Swedish actor Dolph Lundgren preparing for the role of King Nereus underwater action sequence has made its way online.

In the video, using the help of a harness, the actor is seen diving into an imaginary water space to present himself in front of a character, according to the scene. He is then seen taking a look into the recording to work on the scene more. The actor is not suited up for the recording.

Another image if the actor in a safety harness was also shared by Lundgren on his official Instagram account. He posted the picture with the caption: "Discussing wire work with stunt team on Aquaman. Good core work out!"

Discussing wire work with stunt team on Aquaman. Good core work out! A post shared by Dolph Lundgren (@dolphlundgren) on Jun 20, 2017 at 9:12pm PDT

For those who don't know, King Nereus has been a recent addition to the DC Comics. Created by DC Films president Geoff Johns and Paul Pelletier, the character debuted in Aquaman Vol. 7 #19 (June 2013).

He rules the underwater kingdom of Xebel, Mera's homeland, who Nereus claims as his own and plans to kill Aquaman.

While there is no confirmation if this story will find a place in Aquaman, Jason Momoa teased this Aquaman movie will be based on the New 52 reboot comics.

Cast: Willem Dafoe, Temuera Morrison, Dolph Lundgren, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Patrick Wilson and Nicole Kidman.

Director: James Wan

Release Date: December 21, 2018. However, Momoa and Heard will be seen in the November release Justice League.