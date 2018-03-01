Cupertino-based technology giant, Apple updated the company's latest Watch Series 3 and apps compatible with it to offer new features to the device owners.

"Starting today, skiers and snowboarders can use Apple Watch Series 3 to track their activities via new updates to apps available in the App Store. Watch users can now record runs, see vertical descent and other stats, and contribute active calorie measurements directly to the Apple Watch Activity app," the company stated.

Apple Watch Series 3 updated to the latest watchOS v4.2 can track their activities in dedicated snowboarding and skiing apps -- Snoww, Slopes, Squaw Alpine, Snocru and Ski Tracks. Previously, aforementioned apps were compatible with iPhones, but now that the Watch Series 3 comes with built-in GPS and most importantly an altimeter and they can be used directly from the Apple's smart wearable.

Users can now track new metrics such as:

Total vertical descent and horizontal distance

Number of runs

Average and maximum speeds

Total time spent

Calories burned

Aforementioned Apps also offer auto pause and resume feature, and users can see credit scores on their Activity rings (centralized Watch activity monitor feature). Also, the workout information can also be viewed on the company's native Health app on iPhones, provided the user has given the permission.

Another new handy feature is that users can launch the Slopes and Snoww apps to track their runs using just their voice via Siri. Also, read Top 7 Apple Watch fitness apps.

Stay tuned. Follow us @IBTimesIN_Tech on Twitter for the latest news on Apple products and more.