With just a couple of weeks to go before Apple's new iPhone X starts reaching consumers around the world, fresh rumours out of China claimed on Thursday that the Cupertino tech giant could launch cheaper iPhones in 2018 with many features that are currently found in the iPhone X.

The low-priced 2018 iPhones are reportedly codenamed "Lisbon" and "Hangzhou", and the reason why Apple is apparently planning less expensive iPhone models with premium features is the price sensitivity in the Chinese market. While the move is likely triggered by Apple's concerns about its market share in China, the rumoured migration is also expected to assist the company's sales figures in other parts of the world as well.

Apple is known to use alphanumeric codenames for its iPhones. For example, the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus are codenamed D20 and D22, respectively. If the "Lisbon" and "Hangzhou" code names turn out to be accurate, the upcoming 2018 iPhones will be the first models to get city name-based codenames.

Japan's Macotakara, meanwhile, expects that the cheaper 2018 iPhones will get a price cut of 10,000 yen ($90) from this year's pricing. However, none of the reports discussed the fate of the iPhone X if some of its new features are migrated to the less expensive models next year.

Thursday's reports are in line with a recent note from KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo saying that all of the 2018 iPhone models will adopt Face ID and abandon the Touch ID fingerprint sensor permanently.

According to Kuo, 3D sensing will be a "key selling point" while the TrueDepth camera and Face ID will help Apple "capitalize on its clear lead in 3D sensing design and production for smartphones."

The analyst, however, didn't say anything about the pricing of the 2018 iPhones.

Apple is currently preparing for the launch of the new iPhones X on November 3. The company will start accepting pre-orders for the same on October 27.