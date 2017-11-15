Apple has finally retaken the lead in the global wearable band market, all thanks to the heavy shipment of Apple Watch in the third quarter of 2017. According to Canalys, Apple shipped 3.9 million units of Apple Watch in Q3 2017, compared to 2.8 million last year.

On the other hand, Xiaomi and Fitbit shipped 3.6 million and 3.5 million wearable, respectively. These figures indicate that Apple now commands 23 percent of the wearable market, Xiaomi has to stay with 21 percent of the market while Fitbit sits at 20 percent. Huawei is also in this race and comes in fourth place with 6 percent share in the market. The final entry in the top 5 is Samsung with 5 percent of the market.

Customers in China have faced a lot of issues by service disruption, therefore operators need to get more stock as well as work on their service coverage to cater for expected higher demand in the fourth quarter.

"The ability to go for a run with just your Apple Watch, or go for a quick errand without your phone, while staying connected, is a game changer," said Cook. "Now more than ever, Apple Watch is the ultimate device for a healthy life and is already making a big difference in our customers' lives.

If supply will meet the demand then Apple is going to see a bumper holiday season for Apple Watch. The device continued to upgrade underline by its medical potential, such as the upcoming launch of the Apple Watch heart study.

This study will be able to utilize the data from the Apple Watch to see if it's possible to identify the regular hear rhythms and the unusual patterns. In Simple words, this smartwatch will be able to detect accurately hypertension and sleep apnea in the user.

Smartwatch vendors are expecting a stronger Q4 earning this year as it is the last quarter. Companies are focusing more on improving health track features and long battery life and the most important, a slim and attractive design.