E-commerce giant Amazon kick-started the Christmas shopping festival for Apple fans in India on November 30. Amazon India is offering mouth watering flat cash discounts on a range of Apple mobiles from the smallest iPhone SE, 6, 6s, 7 to bigger models iPhone 6s Plus, 7 Plus and the latest 8 and 8 Plus.

Furthermore, consumers can also claim additional discounts of up to Rs 950 on exchange of old iPhone devices, No Cost EMI up to 6 months on HDFC Credit Card along with Rs 2,000 instant discount on HDFC Bank debit/credit card transactions. [See below: Apple iPhone's new price chart]

Amazon is also selling the iPhone X (pronounced 10), Apple's most radically designed iPhone to date, but sadly there is no discounts on it. Its 64GB model costs Rs 89,000, whereas the 256GB model will set you back by Rs 1,02,000.

Apple's new iPhone X comes with new design language with FullView bezel-less display having 18:9 aspect ratio and on the back, it flaunts a metal-cover with glass on top to assist wireless charging and a vertically aligned dual-camera, which is said to be almost on par with Google Pixel 2 series.

Besides the design language, the iPhone X's most notable aspect is its front camera. Apple mobile boasts of an advanced TrueDepth camera system that makes use of IR laser sensor, Flood Illuminator (helps identify face even when its dark out), Dot Projector (30,000 invisible dots are projected onto the users face to build your unique facial map) and 7MP FaceTime snapper to accurately identify the owner's face in 3D.

It is much superior to any other face recognition technology seen in current flagship phones, as it has the ability to detect fake 2D photos and it is intuitive enough to learn subtle changes in the owner's face over time and still be able to accurately identify. This really sets a new benchmark in biometric security technology.

Other stipulated features of Apple iPhone X are 5.8-inch (diagonally) OLED Super Retina display (2436x1125p) having 458 ppi (pixels per inch), new A11 Bionic processor with neural engine, M11 coprocessor, iOS 11, 64GB/256GB storage and a bigger battery (2 hours more compared to the iPhone 7).

