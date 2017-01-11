After the 9.7-inch Apple iPad Pro recently received a $100 price cut, other popular slates viz. Apple iPad Mini 4 and the iPad Air 2 wi-fi + cellular editions have now received a massive $200 reduction in price. These devices are also available for purchase at reduced prices in the US.

Now, for Apple loyalists desirous of availing the iPad Mini 4 and the iPad Air 2 Wi-Fi + Cellular variants, known e-tailer BestBuy is currently selling the devices at the $200 discount. This means that loyalists can currently purchase the iPad Air 2 (wi-fi + cellular edition) at $380.

Remember that the Apple iPad Air 2 was originally priced at $580 before the above reduction in price.

The other Apple slate, viz. iPad Mini 4 (wi-fi + cellular 16GB variant) is now priced (on BestBuy) at $280. Original pricing of the iPad Mini 4, before the latest price reduction, was $480.

New Apple iPads incoming in 2017?

According to an AppleInsider report, which quotes reputed KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple would launch an affordable 9.7-inch iPad this year in addition to a 10.5-inch edition as well as a 12.9-inch iPad Pro device. The devices are likely to hit the market during Q2 2017.