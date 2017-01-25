In a surprise move, Apple on Tuesday released the iOS 10.2.1 update to all the iOS 10 compatible iPhones, iPads and iPod Touch models. Many thought the new firmware to be an incremental update with minor improvements over the iOS 10.2, which was released in December 2016.

Now, Apple has listed the complete change-log of the iOS 10.2.1 and it indicates that new update has lot of critical security patches, which if not installed in the devices will make them vulnerable to hacking.

Here's why you should upgrade your Apple iPhones, iPads and iPods with iOS 10.2.1 update now:

1. It fixes Auto Unlock bug, which used to unlock iPhones/iPads without verification when Apple Watch is off the user's wrist

2. Fixes an input validation issue, which existed in the parsing feature of contact cards app. This apparently led the device to process a maliciously crafted contact card and cause unexpected application termination

3. Patches a buffer overflow issue in kernel and libarchive through improved memory management. If it wasn't addressed, hackers could have used malicious application to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges on Apple devices

4. Fixes multiple memory corruption, prototype access, memory initialisation issues. They were addressed through improved exception management, improved memory handling and enhanced input validation.

5. Previously, a validation issue existed in the handling of page loading, which lead to processing maliciously crafted web content that may exfiltrate data cross-origin. Now, this issue was addressed through improved logic.

6. An issue existed in the handling of blocking popups, which enabled malicious websites to popup in the screen. Now, the new iOS 10.2.1 addresses this issue through improved input validation.

7. A validation issue existed in the handling of variable handling, which caused processing maliciously crafted web content may exfiltrate data cross-origin. This issue was addressed through improved validation.

8. An issue existed with handling user input that caused a device to present the home screen even when activation locked. This resulted in activation-locked device vulnerable to manipulation to briefly present the home screen and leak sensitive information. This has been addressed through improved input validation.

Note: iOS 10.2.1 is available to iPhone 5 and later, iPad 4th generation and later, iPod touch 6th generation and later versions.

How to install latest iOS v10.2.1 on iPhone, iPads and iPods:

Via OTA (Over-The-Air):

1. Settings >> General >> Software update

[Tip: Users' who want to install the update directly on the device via OTA, make sure to clear enough device storage space and also make sure the device has more than 50% battery life, before downloading the new OS firmware]

Via iTunes

1. Back up your iPhone or iPad with either iCloud or via iTunes.

2. Launch iTunes on your Mac or PC.

3. Make sure you're on the latest version of iTunes. Go to About and then Check for Updates or visit iTunes.com.

4. Plug in your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch if it isn't already.

5. Click on iPhone, iPad, or iPod in the top left navigation.

6. Click on the Check for Update button in the first section that contains information about your device and alternately you can click restore instead if you'd like to do a clean wipe with updated software.

7. An update should be recognised, click on Download and Update in the popup menu and agree to any terms or conditions.

8. Unlock your device with your passcode if prompted in order to continue with the upgrade.