It's been exactly a week since Apple released the major iOS v10.3 update to the eligible iPhones, iPads and iPods. The company has now rolled out a new incremental update v10.3.1.

The new iOS 10.3.1 is said to fix the upgrading issue faced by iPhone 5C and iPhone 5 users. Apple tried to phase out the 32-bit apps and completely shift to 64-bit class with the iOS 10.3. However, iPhone 5 and the 5C, which house 32-bit class A6 processor, could not upgrade to the new iOS 10.3, leaving many users frustrated. Now, this issue has been fixed in the iOS 10.3.1 update.

The new firmware also brings in a critical safety patch, which plugs a security loophole rated as severe. The flaw in the Apple iOS 10.3 actually allowed an attacker within a certain range to execute arbitrary code on the Wi-Fi chip.

How to install iOS 10.3.1 update on Apple iPhones, iPads and iPods:

Via OTA (Over-The-Air):

1. Settings >> General >> Software update

[Tip: Users' who want to install the update directly on the device via OTA, make sure to clear enough device storage space and also make sure the device has more than 50% battery life, before downloading the new OS firmware]

Via iTunes

1. Back up your iPhone or iPad with either iCloud or via iTunes.

2. Launch iTunes on your Mac or PC.

3. Make sure you're on the latest version of iTunes. Go to About and then Check for Updates or visit iTunes.com.

4. Plug in your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch if it isn't already.

5. Click on iPhone, iPad, or iPod in the top left navigation.

6. Click on the Check for Update button in the first section that contains information about your device. Alternately, you can click restore instead if you'd like to do a clean wipe with updated software.

7. An update should be recognised, click on Download and Update in the popup menu and agree to any terms or conditions.

8. Unlock your device with your passcode if prompted in order to continue with the upgrade.

