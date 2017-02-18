Even though Apple Inc. has never said a word on a car project, rumour is rife that an electric car with autonomous driving christened iCar is one of the gala products in line from the American multinational technology company.

In the company's Q4 2016 results, CEO Tim Cook neither confirmed nor denied the existence of an Apple car. That led to the speculation that iCar is very much in the future plans of the company. Recently, Steve Kenner, director of production integrity, Apple Inc. wrote a letter to the US transport regulators about the autonomous car and its rules. This has further consolidated the existence of Apple iCar.

However, apart from some rendering there is not a single photo of the alleged car available till date. Chaps at ClickMechanic went through classic Apple products from Macintosh 128K to the latest iPhone 7 and imagined how iCar would look like judging each product. Check out the five concept iCar renderings based on some of Apple's most iconic products.

iCar Macintosh

The iCar Macintosh is based on the original Apple Macintosh 128k personal computer released in 1984. The iCar Macintosh rendering has incorporated the beige and plastic like feel of the original computer. The rendering also features square and angular design of Macintosh 128k and it results in a true retro automobile.

iCar G3

The iCar G3 rendering is based on the iMac G3 personal computers Apple sold from 1998 to 2003. The iMac G3 became popular for its innovative design and use of translucent and bright colour plastic. The iCar G3 rendering is also imagined in five flavours- blueberry, lime, tangerine, strawberry, and grape. The round edges and visible engine seen through the back is spot on when compared to iMac G3. Its small size makes it perfect for the city, and parking in those tight spaces.

iCar Power

The iCar Power draws inspiration from the PowerBook G4 series of Mac OS X-based notebook computers. It lends the same anodised aluminium alloy and delivers a powerful, sturdy, and industrial looking vehicle. It looks like a commercial vehicle to ferry heavy loads.

iCar Air

The iCar Air draws inspiration from the extremely light and thin, MacBook Air. The first-generation MacBook Air was a 13.3-inch model and iCar Air retains that compact and thin character. With its clean and seamless look, the iCar Air looks like an equivalent to some Ferrari and Lamborghini sports cars.

iCar 7

Needless to say the iCar 7 is inspired from iPhone 7. The rendering comes in a glossy and jet black shell. The smooth finish, slightly rectangular shape and round edges make the car look like a hyper car of modern days. An electric powered mill will make the iCar 7 future-ready.

Source: ClickMechanic