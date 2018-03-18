Apple will host an event with a special emphasis on children and teachers later this month in the US.

The event is scheduled at Lane Tech College Prep High School in Chicago on March 27. "Let's take a field trip. Join us to hear creative new ideas for teachers and students," says the Apple invitation leaving nothing much to decipher from the phrase other than the fact that it will be focused on school education.

However, recent reports have indicated that Apple might unveil affordable iPads and MacBook Air series. If they are low-priced, many, especially school kids and public schools with low funds, may afford to use them.

Also, exactly a year ago, Apple had unveiled the new iPad (2017) series.

KGI Securities market analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had also claimed in a letter to his clients earlier this month that Apple is planning to release a new low-priced MacBook series in the second quarter of 2018.

All the reports point that Apple is likely to introduce new iPad and MacBook series at the upcoming event in Chicago.

The company is expected to bring the 9.5-inch model with LCD screen, but incorporate an upgraded processor and battery life over the 2017 series, so that the device runs longer.

On the other hand, Apple is expected to showcase the new MacBook Air as an alternative to Google's Chromebooks, which are already popular among education institutions for its affordable price range.

It is believed to come with a 13-inch screen and big battery and a whole lot of education-related applications to help students in project work. Also Augmented Reality (AR)-based applications are also expected come in the new MacBook series.

Though there is a lot of chatter on the internet over the iPhone SE (2018) series, Apple is unlikely to use a school to unveil the new smartphone, as many see the mobiles as a distraction in the classroom.

