- Play Reporter attacked by man in Friday the 13th mask during live broadcast
- Play Protesters call for Jeff Sessions to resign for lying under oath about contacting Russia
-
- Play IBTimes UK plays 1-2-Switch on Nintendo Switch
- Play The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild trailer
- Play Adele attacked by mosquito swarm at Brisbane concert
- Play 12 crazy Premier League stats
- Play Pope Francis celebrates mass on his 80th birthday
Applause in Brussels Metro station as it marks anniversary of attacks
A number of events were held in Brussels on 22 March to mark the first anniversary of a series of bomb attacks on the city’s metro and airport that left 32 dead and hundreds wounded. A minutes silence was held at the Zaventem airport, whilst the Metro system urged a minute of noise to coincide with the moment of the Metro bombing.
Most popular