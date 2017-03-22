Applause in Brussels Metro station as it marks anniversary of attacks

A number of events were held in Brussels on 22 March to mark the first anniversary of a series of bomb attacks on the city’s metro and airport that left 32 dead and hundreds wounded. A minutes silence was held at the Zaventem airport, whilst the Metro system urged a minute of noise to coincide with the moment of the Metro bombing.
