Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, who got married in December 2017, have always been one of the closest couples in Bollywood.

And now, Virushka goals just got stronger! Anushka Sharma was spotted at the airport wearing Virat Kohli's t-shirt. Isn't that cool?

Check out the photo posted by a fan club:

This is not the first time a Bollywood couple has shared clothes. Last year on Shah Rukh Khan's birthday, Alia Bhatt was spotted wearing Sidharth Malhotra's t-shirt.

Just a few days back, Anushka Sharma posted a beautiful picture of her giving Virat a peck on the cheek, which went viral within seconds. These Virushka moments have always grabbed headlines.

On International Women's Day (March 8), Virat Kohli posted a video on his social media handle and said: "Men and women aren't equal, I really wish we were. Honestly the fact is it's easier to be one than the other. Sexual harassment, discrimination, sexism, domestic abuse and threats of violence, and the list goes on... Despite all of this, women rise and shine in all walks of life. Still think they are equal? No, they are better than equal. To all the women, all around the world, I wish you all a very happy Women's Day."

But what made the post special was the caption: "Tag the extraordinary woman in your life who is #BetterThanEqual @Staywrogn @AnushkaSharma." Kohli called Anushka his 'extra-ordinary woman'.

On the professional front, Anushka Sharma's horror film Pari has earned over Rs 20 crore in the first week. And she is currently busy shooting for Sui Dhaaga, also starring Varun Dhawan; and Anand L Rai's Zero, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.