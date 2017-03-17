Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma will next be seen in her own production, Phillauri, and has been busy promoting the movie. During one of the events, the diva made quite an interesting revelation and said that there was a time when she felt she was a ragpicker.

Anushka appeared on a TV show and spoke about her childhood. She said that she used to collect chocolate wrappers and was even scolded and beaten up by her mother for the habit. "My mom used to hit me a lot for this," she explained.

"So, what I used to do is that when I was returning home from school – our school was very near as we lived in the Army cantonment where school used to be inside only – so, while walking on the road, wherever I would find a wrapper on the way, I would pick them and even the ones that we eat the chocolate from... I would pick up wrappers from the road," Anushka said.

"I (used to) think I'm a ragpicker. I used to collect so many, I would put them inside shoe boxes and I would store them under my cupboard. One day, my mom opened the cupboard and saw some ants, and she got angry and shouted, saying 'Have you lost your mind, who keeps these kinds of things?' I told her very seriously, 'Mom it's my collection' and she goes like 'What kind of collection is this?'"

Chocolate wrappers weren't the only thing the actress collected. Anushka said that she used to collect stamps and coins too and has a very nice stamp collection. Anushka is set to entertain her fans on March 24 with her film, Phillauri. This movie will bring Anushka and Diljit Dosanjh's fresh pair on-screen.