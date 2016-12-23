Antonio Conte: The Chinese market is a danger for all

  • December 23, 2016 19:57 IST
    By Hayters
Antonio Conte: The Chinese market is a danger for all Close
Embed
Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has said that the Chinese football market is dangerous for all clubs, not just Chelsea. The statement comes after the Blues confirmed that Brazilian midfielder Oscar will join Shanghai SIPG for a reported £60m ($74m) in January, and earn a estimated £400,000 a week. Conte went on to say though that the Premier League is in the best in the world.
loading image
IBT TV
Arsene Wenger believes Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez can be a world-class number nine
Most popular