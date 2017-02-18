- Play Who has Donald Trump banned from entering the US?
Antonio Conte discusses Diego Costas new Chelsea deal
Antonio Conte still believes Diego Costa will stay at Chelsea for the long term but added that a new deal for the Spaniard will not be discussed until the end of the season.
