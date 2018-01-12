There are a lot of rumours about the dating life of Angelina Jolie following the infamous Brangelina split in September 2016. Recent rumours have linked the actress to Cambodian lyricist and filmmaker PraCh Ly.

But a source close to the Hollywood actress has debunked all the rumours, saying the Maleficent actress is currently single and not interested in dating.

In an interaction with PEOPLE, the insider said: "She isn't dating anyone and won't be for a very long time. She is focused on her children and their needs."

The source added that the rapper is a friend of Jolie's and "she respects his work."

The Hollywood actress-director has been of late busy promoting her film First They Killed My Father, which brought her back into the spotlight after a long time.

Last fall she told PEOPLE that she wanted to let go her difficult times and focus on her children which she shares with her estranged husband Brad Pitt — Maddox, 16, Pax, 14, Zahara, 13, Shiloh, 11, and nine-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne.

"I have had my ups and downs. I guess I am a little bit stronger," the actress previously told PEOPLE.

"We all have our difficult times, but as a mother you also have a responsibility first and foremost towards the kids. They are going through their formative years and everything else comes second to that."

In another interview with the Sunday Telegraph, Jolie said: "Sometimes maybe it appears I am pulling it all together. But really I am just trying to get through my days. I don't enjoy being single. It's not something I wanted. There's nothing nice about it. It's just hard."

On the work front, Jolie's film First They Killed My Father is an adaptation of Cambodian author and activist Loung Ung's memoir of the same name. The movie revolves around Ung's life and her survival of the deadly Khmer Rouge regime from 1975 to 1978.

Speaking of the movie, Jolie had earlier told BBC: "I hope this doesn't bring up hatred. I hope this doesn't bring up blame. I hope."