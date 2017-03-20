Angela Merkel condemns Turkish leaders for Nazi comparisons

  • March 20, 2017 19:32 IST
    By Reuters
Merkel called on the Nazi references to stop with no ifs or buts, after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan accused the German authorises of employing Nazi measures. This comes after Germany has been accused of blocking some pro-Erdogan rallies in the country, ahead of a controversial referendum in Turkey on 16 April.
