- Play Giant alligator casually saunters across South Carolina golf course
- Play Worlds first fluorescent frog discovered by accident
-
- Play Assad’s hands are ‘stained with the blood of the Syrian people’ claims opposition
- Play Cyclone Debbie batters coastal areas in Australia
- Play The new £1 coin: In numbers
- Play Nick Clegg: Growing gap between what public expects and the reality of Brexit
- Play Theresa May calls United Kingdom an unstoppable force
Angela Merkel aiming to cushion Brexit impact on Germans in UK
Germanys Merkel says she is relying on fair Brexit negotiations and calls for all sides to protect the everyday lives of EU citizens living in Great Britain.Germanys Chancellor Angela Merkel says she is relying on fair Brexit negotiations and calls for all sides to protect the everyday lives of EU citizens living in Great Britain.
Most popular