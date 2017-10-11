Leading smartphone-maker Samsung has launched the new Galaxy Tab A (2017) in India.

The new Samsung Galaxy Tab A (2017) was originally unveiled a month back in Vietnam and now, it has finally hit stores in India. The highlight of the device is its long-lasting battery life. It comes with a massive 5,000mAh battery, which is said to be more than enough play close to 14 hours of videos and up to 153 hours of audio playback. The company claims the tablet can run an average of 14 hours internet surfing on both SIM (3G/4G) and Wi-Fi connectivity.

Another notable aspect of the new Galaxy Tab A (2017) is that it comes equipped with flagship digital assistant Bixby Home. This feature enables consumers to find whatever they are looking for, with just a swipe and without having to open a single app. Bixby learns users' routine such as patterns in your app usage by time and location, and over time so users will have the right content ready when they need it and also the intuitive Bixby can predict what the device owner might be looking for and help them get the most out of their device.

It also sports a WXGA (1280x800p) TFT screen and comes with quad-core backed by 2GB RAM and 16GB internal storage.

As far as the camera hardware is concerned, Galaxy Tab A (2017) comes packed with an 8MP snapper with LED flash support and a full HD video recording capability. On the front, it houses 5MP shooter.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A (2017) price and availability details:

Samsung's Galaxy Tab A (2017) comes in black and gold colour options for Rs. 17,999.

Galaxy Tab A users will get extra 180 GB 4G data over 1 year, courtesy Reliance Jio. To further sweeten the deal, the Galaxy Tab A buyers can claim one-time screen replacement if they purchase it between October 10 and November 9, 2017.

Key specifications of Samsung Galaxy Tab A (2017):