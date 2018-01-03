The much-anticipated Android mid-range Nokia 6 (2018) series is reportedly making its debut this weekend, and not on January 19, as previously thought.

E-commerce firm Suning has released a teaser on Weibo claiming that HMD Global Oy will be unveiling the new Nokia phone on January 5 in China, which many believe is the Nokia 6 (2018).

Lending credence to the report, Nokia 6 (2018) bearing model number TA-1054 was spotted on state-run telecom certification agency TENAA revealing that the device will not be embracing the 18:9 aspect ratio but stick with the standard 16:9 aspect ratio.

The images of the Nokia 6 (2018) also show that the fingerprint sensor, which was present in the home button of the front panel in the 2017 series model, has been shifted to the back, just below the primary camera on top centre.

Nokia 6 (2018) is also said to sport a 5.5-inch TFT full HD (1920x1080p) screen, and house octa-core (2.2GHz quad-core + 1.9GHz quad-core) CPU (most probably Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 series), 4GB RAM, 3000mAh battery, 16MP CMOS primary camera and an 8MP front snapper.

TENAA listing also reveals that the Nokia 6 (2018) will be offered in two storage options—32GB and 64GB—with option to expand up to 128GB via microSD card.

As of now, there is no word whether HMD Global Oy will only reveal Nokia 6 (2018) or any other device on Friday, but rumours are rife that the company will unveil flagship Nokia 9, upper mid-range Nokia 8 (2018) and also announce the global availability of the Nokia 7 sooner than late.

