Taiwanese consumer electronics giant Asus, during the announcement of the brand new Zenfone 4 series smartphones on August 17, revealed the eligible devices for Android O software.

Marcel Campos, Head of Global Content Marketing at the Asus product launch programme confirmed that both the 2016-series Zenfone 3 and the newly launched Zenfone 4 series models will get Google's soon-to-be-released Android O in the form of ZenUI v4.0.

What's coming in Google's Android O-based ZenUI 4.0?

Android O is said to bring more fluid experiences to phones and tablets as well as improvements in battery life and security.

It also comes with improved picture-in-picture, which allows users to do two tasks simultaneously, like checking the calendar while planning a party on a Duo video call. And Smart Text Selection improves copy and paste. With the help of machine learning to recognise entities on the screen—like a complete address—users will be able to easily select text they want with a double tap, and even bring up an app like Maps to help during navigation.

Asus will also be altering the source code to make ZenUI 4.0 less complex and introduce value-added features Twin Apps (two social media accounts on one device), Page Marker (a bookmarking app), and among others. It has confirmed to have drastically cut down a number of pre-loaded apps from the present 35 (in ZenUI 3.5) to 13 in the ZenUI 4.0.

When can Asus device owners expect Android O to their Zenfone 3 and 4 series phones?

The company has confirmed that they will commence the Android O rollout before the end of second half of 2018 (June-end).

Here's the list of Asus Zenfone models eligible for Google Android O mobile OS update:

Zenfone 4

Zenfone 4 Pro

Zenfone 4 Selfie

Zenfone 4 Selfie Pro

Zenfone 4 Max

Zenfone 3 5.2-inch (ZE520KL)

Zenfone 3 5.5-inch (ZE552KL)

Zenfone 3 Ultra

Zenfone 3 Deluxe

Zenfone 3 Max

Zenfone 3s Max

Zenfone 3 Laser

Zenfone 3 Zoom aka Zoom S (in Asia)

Zenfone AR

