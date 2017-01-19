After months of testing, Samsung is ready to roll-out the Android 7.0 Nougat to its devices.

The South Korean company on Thursday, January 19, officially announced the release of the new update to Galaxy S7 and S7 edge models and also listed other Galaxy series smartphones and tablets eligible for the Google mobile OS v7.0 update. The company plans to finish the software roll-out process by the end of June 2017.

"With the release of the update, new and improved features promise to let Galaxy users get more out of their devices. The update also enables faster speeds for downloading apps and system software updates," Samsung said in a statement.

Android Nougat brings night mode, bundled notification, improved battery optimisation, multi-window options and more.

In addition to Nougat features, Samsung has also incorporated custom features, including the Always On Display that lets user change the clock colour, get enhanced accessibility, lock screen personalisation option to improve notifications on display, card dynamic adjustment of display size, revamped calendar app, new font option for titles so that it can be displayed in dominant upper case characters, option to use owner's image for the display, and newer clock styles.

Performance Mode has been added to the Galaxy phone that lets users optimise their smartphones to better meet their specific needs by activating one of the four available modes -- Optimised mode (extends battery), Game mode (provides useful functions such as Game Launcher and Game Tools), Entertainment mode (enhances sound and image quality) and High Performance mode (enables the highest quality display settings possible).

Further, the home screen has been re-designed to support the Launcher shortcut feature for direct Reply to notifications, quick options, refurbished call screen to clearly display the call status for received call, much simplified UI, swipe on camera supported, Smart Manager, improved Power Saver settings and more.

Samsung devices eligible for Android 7.0 Nougat:

Galaxy S6

Galaxy S6 edge

S6 edge Plus

Galaxy Note5

Galaxy Tab A with S Pen

Galaxy Tab S2 (LTE unlock)

Galaxy A3 (2016)

Galaxy A8 (2016)

Watch this space for latest news on Samsung and Android Nougat release schedule.