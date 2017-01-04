Lenovo-owned Moto (formerly known as Motorola) is reportedly testing Nougat update on 2015-series flagship Droid Turbo 2 (aka Moto X Force in non-US regions).

It's really important for Android phones to be up-to-date with latest software, as it brings security patches and also fixes bugs that affect the devices' performance and Moto has been the most active among all OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers) to offer quick deployment of the firmware to the devices.

It has already released the Android 7.0 Nougat to four of its smartphones -- Moto Z (& Droid version), Z Force (& Droid version), Moto G4, the G4 Plus -- the highest by any mobile vendor. Now, the company has reportedly received Bluetooth Special Interest Group (SIG) certification for Droid Turbo 2 (model number: XT1585) running Nougat software, taking the company one step closer to release the update to the public.

If previous release pattern is any indication, Moto is expected to commence soak test on the Droid Turbo 2 by the end of this month and once convinced that there are no bugs in it, Moto is expected to roll-out the final version to the public in late February or early March.

Besides Moto Droid Turbo 2, the company is expected to expedite Android Nougat deployment to other 2015 series phones -- Moto X Play and Moto X Style -- in the coming weeks.

For those unaware, Android 7.1.1 Nougat brings the multi-window options, night mode, bundled notification, improved security update, enhanced battery optimisation, and several other value-added features to enhance user experience.

Other Moto devices confirmed to get Android Nougat include Moto X Pure Edition (3rd Gen), Moto X Style, Droid Maxx 2, Moto Z Play and Moto Z Play Droid.

Watch this space for latest news on Moto devices and Android Nougat update release details.