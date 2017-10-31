HMD Global Oy, the official brand licensee of Nokia, is all geared up to pull the wraps off the new phone in India on October 31.

The company is hosting the event in New Delhi and the keynote presentation by top company officials including Juho Sarvikas (Chief Product Officer) and Ajey Mehta (vice president country head, India) is scheduled to go take off at 12:00 pm.

Like the previous launch event, HMD Global Oy has made arrangements to stream the entire event on its official Facebook page so that fans, who cannot make it to the programme, can enjoy watching it on smart devices [Link given below].

Highlight of Nokia phone launch event on October 31: Will it be Nokia 2 or Nokia 7?

There is no official word on what HMD Global Oy plans to showcase at the upcoming event. The invite just says: "We are all charged up. The next big milestone for Nokia Mobile is here". But recent reports have led many to believe that the company is most likely to unveil the long rumoured budget Android phone Nokia 2 or the recently unveiled Nokia 7.

We are betting high on Nokia 2, as the device will be more appealing to the budget conscious Indian market, whereas the Nokia 7 is an affordable variant of the Nokia 8. However, it will not be wise for the company to release the Nokia 7 right now, as it has the potential to cannibalise the flagship brethren, which is just little over two weeks old in the market.

There is another possibility that the company might announce both Nokia 2 and the Nokia 7 with price details, but release them at a different timeline just like they did with the Nokia 6, 5 series. Each phone was released to the market with one month gap.

Nokia 2: What we know so far

As per the information we have gathered so far, Nokia 2 is said to be an entry-level phone and depending on the region of sale, it will come in five variants: TA-1035, TA-1011, TA-1007, TA-1023 and TA-1029.

Nokia 2 series will flaunt a 4.5-inch HD (1280x720p) LCD IPS screen and sturdy polycarbonate-based shell on the back.

Inside, it is expected to house a 1.3GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 212 quad-core (ARM Cortex A7 x 4) processor backed by Adreno 308 graphics engine, Android 7.1.1 Nougat (with guarantee of Android Oreo update), 1GB RAM, 16GB/32GB storage (expandable via microSD card), a standard 8MP camera with LED flash support and a 5MP front snapper.

Another notable aspect of Nokia 2 is said to be its battery. It is expected to come packed with a massive 4,000mAh cell, which is more than enough to run the phone for two days under mixed usage.

Nokia 7: All you need to know

The metal-clad Nokia 7 comes with 5.2-inch full HD LCD IPS screen having 2.5D curved Gorilla Glass shield. Inside, it comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 octa-core backed by Adreno 508 graphics engine, 4GB/6GB LPPDDR4 RAM, 64GB internal storage and a 3,000mAh battery.

As far as the camera is concerned, it boasts feature-rich 16MP shooter with Carl Zeiss lens, f/1.8 aperture, 4K video recording capability and a 5MP snapper with f/2.0 aperture and 84-degree Field-Of-View (FOV).

Like Nokia 8, the new mid-range phone also boasts Bothie feature. It allows users to record videos and take images simultaneously from the front and the back via Dual-Sight mode.

Device owners can also live-stream front-back videos with split-screen on Facebook. We believe this feature will be a huge hit among social media-savvy millennials.

Read more: Complete specs and price details of Nokia 7

Interested readers can catch live action at Nokia Phone launch event HERE.

Stay tuned. Follow us @IBTimesIN_Tech on Twitter for the latest news on HMD Global Oy's Nokia products.