Google has finally rolled out the highly-anticipated Android 8.0 Oreo over-the-air (OTA) update for select Nexus and Pixel devices, just a week after it announced the same at a media event in New York City.

It may be recalled that the Android maker had earlier released the factory images on supported Google Pixel and Nexus devices, besides offering the latest Android 8.0 OTA updates for devices registered under the Android beta program.

With the latest OTA roll out for Android Oreo, Google has made some significant changes to the naming format of build numbers. Pixel and Pixel XL get a build format 'OPR6.170623.012' while Pixel C gets 'OPR6.170623.010' as build number. Finally, the Nexus 5X and Nexus 6P have their build number as 'OPR6.170623.013' for the latest Android Oreo update.

The OTA files are now available for download via Google's developer portal for all Google devices including Pixel, Pixel XL, Nexus 5X, Nexus 6P, Nexus Player and Pixel C tablet. Avid Android fans with access to these supported devices can now manually install the OTA update, using the side-loading method.

Those who missed the OTA update notification and would love to explore Google's latest mobile operating system may go ahead and install the same manually, using the direct download links provided below:

Android 8.0 Oreo OTA files

In our previous report, we have seen how to install Android 8.0 Oreo on supported devices via factory images and Android beta program as well as via Software Update.

In this article, we walk you through the process of side-loading the Android Oreo OTA file and repairing your software, in case you did something wrong with the automatic installation process.

Pre-requisites

Download and install the latest adb tool via Android SDK Platform Tools package here.

Ensure that you have added adb to your PATH environment variable or change the directory containing the executable.

How to install Android 8.0 Oreo OTA image file on supported Nexus and Pixel devices via side-load method

Go to Settings > About phone > System updates and ensure that there are no pending incremental updates for Android 7.0 Nougat.

Once you have confirmed that you are running the final version of Nougat OS, download the appropriate OTA image file for your device, using the direct links provided above.

Verify the checksum of the downloaded image file. The last portion of the filename should match with the first 8 digits of the SHA-256 checksum; otherwise some necessary files may be missing or downloaded incorrectly.

Turn on your handset and ensure USB debugging is enabled. Then execute the following command: adb reboot recovery

Alternatively, hold Power and Volume Up buttons on your handset until the recovery menu appears. Then release both the buttons, select Recovery and choose the option Apply update from ADB .

and buttons on your handset until the recovery menu appears. Then release both the buttons, select and choose the option . Now run the following command: adb devices

Verify that the device shows up with "sideload" on the screen along with the device's name.

on the screen along with the device's name. Finally, run the following command: adb sideload ota_file.zip

Note: ota_file.zip represents the name of the file you downloaded and verified earlier.