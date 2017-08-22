Google has finally announced the roll out of its highly-anticipated Android 8.0 aka Android Oreo update for eligible handsets at the media event in New York City. Google's Pixel and Nexus handsets have already received the Android 8.0 factory images with some amazing new features.

With Google's over-the-air (OTA) rollout yet to kick off, avid Android fans will be itching to lay their hands on the latest version of Android mobile operating system. Google Pixel 2 is expected to be the first device to ship with preinstalled Android Oreo while OnePlus, Samsung, Xiaomi, Motorola and Sony are also likely to rollout their OEM version of Android 8.0 soon.

Note: Flashing factory image requires an unlocked bootloader which will wipe out all data on the device. However, an OTA update can be done via stock recovery without changing or erasing the content of your device.

Install Android 8.0 Oreo via Android beta program

In related news, Google has started rolling out the Android 8.0 OTA updates via Android beta program. If you own a Pixel, Pixel XL, Pixel C, Nexus 5X, Nexus 6P, or a Nexus Player, you are eligible to download the final OTA via the beta program.

Here's how to download and install via Android beta program:

Visit the official Android Beta Program page.

Log in with the Google account that's normally used on your device.

Click on "Enroll Device".

Check for the update on your device.

Also Read: Android Oreo 8.0 OTA release roadmap: When your device will get it?

Here is a simple guide to install the OTA update or the latest factory image on your Pixel or Nexus device:

How to install Android 8.0 Oreo via OTA update

Navigate to Settings > About Phone or About Tablet on your device to view the Android version installed on your handset.

or on your device to view the Android version installed on your handset. Go to the Software Update section and tap on 'Get the latest Android updates' option.

section and tap on option. You will then see a pop-up window showing you the update notification for Android Oreo . Just tap on the message and then hit the Update button.

. Just tap on the message and then hit the Update button. In case your phone is offline or you missed the Android 8.0 OTA update notification, just head over to Settings > About Phone or About Tablet and verify the update status there. You can follow the onscreen instructions to complete the OTA installation.

Note: It is recommended to download the new Android update over Wi-Fi considering its huge file size. The 3G or 4G data packs will not give you enough speed or bandwidth to complete the update quickly. So, always do an OTA update via Wi-Fi only.

Tip: Always remember to backup your important data and settings to an external drive or microSD card, before you begin any OTA update or installation of factory image.

Download Android Oreo factory image

Android 8.0 Oreo for Nexus 5X – Download link

Android 8.0 Oreo for Nexus 6P – Download link

Android 8.0 Oreo for Nexus Player – Download link

Android 8.0 Oreo for Pixel C – Download link

Android 8.0 Oreo for Pixel (Telstra, Rogers, TMO, Sprint, USCC, Project Fi) – Download link

Android 8.0 Oreo for Pixel (other carriers) – Download link

Android 8.0 Oreo for Pixel XL (Telstra, Rogers, TMO, Sprint, USCC, Project Fi) – Download link

Android 8.0 Oreo for Pixel XL (other carriers) – Download link

Prerequisites

Ensure the latest version of Android SDK is installed on your computer.

Make sure you have access to the necessary OTA or official factory image files for your device.

You may need an extracting software such as 7zip or winrar installed on your computer.

Your device must be fully charged and all important data should be backed up before you proceed.

How to install Android Oreo on Pixel and Nexus devices via Google's official factory image

Download the official factory image for your specific device from the links provided (above) and then extract it to a convenient location on your computer desktop.

for your specific device from and then extract it to a convenient location on your computer desktop. Connect your phone to computer via USB cable.

Boot your device into fastboot mode using an adb tool or key combo as follows:

Enter the command: "adb reboot bootloader" without quotes at the prompt in the adb tool and press enter. Alternatively, turn off the phone and then quickly turn it on using the key combination given HERE.

Unlock the device's bootloader using the following command on newer devices like Nexus 5X and 6P:

fastboot flashing unlock

If using an older device, run the following command: fastboot oem unlock

You should now see a confirmation screen saying that your device will be erased completely. Just confirm the action to unlock bootloader and proceed.

Now launch the terminal app and go to the unzipped system image folder.

Run the flash-all script and let the new bootloader get installed, along with necessary firmware and operating system files for Android Oreo.

That's it. Your device is now updated to Android 8.0 Oreo with the necessary bootloader installed.

How to lock your device's bootloader again