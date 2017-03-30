Samsung has finally rolled out the Android 7.0 Nougat update for Samsung Galaxy Note 5 devices in India after months of waiting. It came a couple weeks after the firmware was seeded to the device in Turkey. The OS is also available via OTA (over-the-air) in countries like Afghanistan, Iraq, Israel, Pakistan, Libya, Morocco, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

Android 7.0 Nougat version for Samsung Galaxy Note 5 (SM-G920G) in India is N920GDDU3CQC7 and weighs a little more than 1GB. Its rollout will take place in phases, so it may take some time for some devices to get the firmware update notification.

Also read: Android 7.0 Nougat update schedule for Samsung Galaxy S6, S6 edge, S6 edge Plus revealed

How to install Android 7.0 Nougat on your Galaxy Note 5 via OTA:

- Android 7.0 Nougat download notification will appear on your phone screen

- Press "Download" button

- Press "Restart & Install" button

- Rebooting will begin automatically

- You will see "Installing System Update" notice when installation starts

- Upgrading begins automatically

- Android 7.0 Nougat will run on your device after upgrading is done

You can also manually check the availability of the new software by going to – 'Settings' >> 'About phone' >> 'System updates' >> 'Check For Update'.

Samsung has already released the Android 7.0 Nougat to its flagships like the Galaxy S7, Galaxy S7 edge, Galaxy S6, and Galaxy S6 edge but it may take some time to reach all the markets.

However, it appears like Samsung's other popular devices like Galaxy A3, Galaxy A8, Galaxy A3 (2016), Galaxy A5, Galaxy A5 (2016), Galaxy A7, Galaxy A7 (2016), Galaxy J7, Galaxy J7 (2016), Galaxy J5, Galaxy J5 (2016), Galaxy On7, Galaxy J7 Prime, Galaxy C5, Galaxy C7, Galaxy C7 Pro, Galaxy C5 Pro, and Galaxy C9 Pro will receive the firmware update but the update may run into the second half of the year.