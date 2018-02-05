Abhishek Bachchan turns 42 on February 5 and people are pouring wishes on social media for the birthday boy. Among them is Abhishek's father Amitabh Bachchan. His heartfelt post will want you to hug your father.

He shared a few old photos of him and Abhishek with a caption that read: "T 2604 - #HBDAbhishekBachchan .. who is in a time zone out of the country .. !!

एक समय था पिता पुत्र का हाथ थाम के चलता था ; अब पुत्र हाथ थाम के चलाता है पिता को !"

Big B has not only posted his wish to Abhishek but has also retweeted whosoever has wished his son. Recently Amitabh grabbed headlines for being "Twittered".

Pic1: #aishwaryaraibachchan in #RamiAlAli at #Longines boutique opening event at QVB, in Sydney, Australia ??

.

Pic2: aishwarya in #gauriandnainika at Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth #GC2018 Queen’s Baton event in Sydney, Australia ?? pic.twitter.com/Go8tSObw5G — Fashion and Hoobaloo (@FHoobaloo) February 4, 2018

On January 31, Amitabh wasn't seen on the social media platform for a long time. Fans actually thought that he has decided to quit, but then the megastar made a comeback with a spree of tweets and re-tweets.

In fact, it looked like he was enjoying this entire Twitter issue. Apparently, Big B's tweet came after many prominent Twitter users across the world lost more than a million followers, India TV reported.

As many people lost followers, Amitabh took a dig at it saying: "We are all Twittered."

Now, he is back and sharing his son's pictures and re-tweeting others' tweets who are wishing Abhishek.

Some of the Bollywood celebs have also wished the Guru actor:

Our relationship in a picture ?he pretends he hates me overprotecting n mothering him, while actually loving it!! Happy birthday 2 my favourite boy @juniorbachchan 1of the finest actors iv worked with.. LOVVV UUU♥️♥️♥️ pic.twitter.com/bt7pkwKjXg — Farah Khan (@TheFarahKhan) February 5, 2018

Happy birthday brother @juniorbachchan wish you tons of happiness & a super fun year ahead. — Dino Morea (@DinoMorea9) February 5, 2018

We keep walking on and dreaming bigger and better wish you the best year and life always happy birthday baby brother @juniorbachchan pic.twitter.com/VvgClW6CvU — goldie behl (@GOLDIEBEHL) February 4, 2018

Have a stellar birthday, @juniorbachchan ! Big love, always!!! — VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) February 5, 2018

The actor along with wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya will celebrate his birthday in Australia. The actress is already in Australia as she attended an event in Sydney on Saturday.

The former Miss World was in the country for launching the store of the watch brand she promotes. She wore a floor-length, strapless black Gauri & Nainika gown. She let her hair down and sported a red lipstick and kohl eye makeup to complete her gorgeous look.

After slaying it in a black outfit, Aishwarya wore another outfit for the same event. She opted for a white shiny ankle length dress. Styled by Tanya Ghavri she kept the makeup simple and wore high heels that complimented the gown.